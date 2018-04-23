0 Travis Reinking: How police captured the Waffle House murder suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Travis Reinking, the man suspected of killing four people during a shooting at a Waffle House outside of Nashville has been arrested.

BREAKING: Murder suspect Travis Reinking is in custody. Arrested moments ago. pic.twitter.com/WwuDCXDCGQ — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 23, 2018

Nashville police confirmed the 29-year-old was taken into custody early Monday afternoon. They tweeted these photos of him in the back of a cop car.

BREAKING: Travis Reinking apprehended moments ago in a wooded area near Old Hickory Blvd & Hobson Pk. pic.twitter.com/00ukga37s6 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 23, 2018

In a news conference, police said they received a call about a man matching Reinking's description going into a wooded area. When officers arrived, nearby workers pointed them in the direction where the man was seen walking.

Officers entered the wooded area and walked along pathways.

One of the detectives came across a man. When that man turned around, the detective realized it was Reinking.

Police said the detective drew his gun and ordered Reinking to get on the ground. Other officers quickly surrounded the suspect and he was taken into custody.

Reinking was wearing a backpack, which was cut off once he was handcuffed. Inside, police found a Kimber semi-automatic handgun with .45 caliber ammunition.

A wallet was also inside the backpack, and police used the ID to confirm the man was Reinking.

The 29-year-old was taken to a hospital to be examined. From there, he will be taken to the Nashville jail to be booked on four murder charges, according to police.



