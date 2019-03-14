Tree falls on house, 1 person taken to hospital

One person was rushed to the hospital after a tree fell on a home in South Memphis.
The tree came crashing down on the 1400 block of Ethlyn Avenue around 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Former MPD officer facing serious charges had 'significant problems' on the job, former deputy says
- Whitehaven High School coach speaks out after shots fired at his truck
- 1 arrested, others wanted after shootout on CBU campus
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
FOX13 learned from the Memphis Fire Department that one person was taken to the hospital, but how badly they were hurt has not been released.
There were two children inside when the tree fell.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}