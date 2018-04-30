Tree falls on house in Highland Heights

A tree landed on top of a home in the Highland Heights neighborhood
it happened on the 1200 block of Broadmoor Street early Monday morning.
According to the family, it is the third time a tree has fallen into the ladies house.
FOX13 has a crew on the scene working to learn what caused the tree to fall.
