  • Tree falls on house in Highland Heights

    A tree landed on top of a home in the Highland Heights neighborhood

    it happened on the 1200 block of Broadmoor Street early Monday morning. 

    According to the family, it is the third time a tree has fallen into the ladies house. 

    FOX13 has a crew on the scene working to learn what caused the tree to fall. 

     

