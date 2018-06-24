Tree falls on Whitehaven home with family inside

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Whitehaven family is searching for a new place to stay after Saturday morning storms forced a tree to topple onto their home.
Alvin Strong said he was home with his wife and infant granddaughter when the tree fell. He heard a loud boom, and the tree eventually fell down to their home.
“We were sleep and it sounded like a train came through,” said Strong. “She jumped on the baby. I jumped on her, and the roof came down on my back.”
According to MLGW, more than 35-thousand people were affected by power outages in Shelby County. They expect power to be fully restored by Wednesday.
Strong said he’s looking for a new home in the meantime and he’s happy no one inside his house was hurt.
“We got the clothes on our backs and we got our lives so I’m happy about that,” he said.
MLGW said about 15 out-of-town crews will be in Memphis to assist in restoration. Other heavily hit areas include Germantown, Collierville and South Memphis.
