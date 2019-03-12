Tree removal services busy following weekend storms in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Heavy weekend rains and wind fostered busy times for tree companies around the Memphis metro. Strong storms caused trees to fall on several Mid-South homes.
FOX13 followed along with Mr. Tree Company, a local service, as they worked to remove a toppled tree from a house in Raleigh Monday.
They said Memphis is not even into the busiest time of year for falling trees.
“It breaks my heart to have to see people go through this. Their car is under their garage,” said Lynn Conroy of Mr. Tree Company.
Conroy said two major elements are usually a factor when big trees comes down.
“A lot of rain. A lot of wind,” she explained. “A lot of the time the root of the tree gets saturated and soft. Add the big winds we had on Saturday and this is what happens.”
Conroy said it could’ve been much worse. Right now, many trees don’t have leaves on them.
But if they did, it could create a sail when winds come through, causing more trees to fall.
“When it’s like this, we’ll ramp it up. We’ll pull people off from maintenance to do this stuff,” Conroy said.
Conroy said it’s just as important to maintain your tree like you would your house to help it from becoming top-heavy and falling.
