Trees and power lines down after suspected tornado in north Mississippi

    MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. - A suspected tornado in north Mississippi caused widespread damage in the area.

    According to the National Weather Service, the suspected tornado ripped through a portion of Victoria, Miss. in Marshall County around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

    Witnesses reported multiple trees and power lines down on Friendship Road and Victoria Road shortly after the tornado was spotted. 

    FOX13 crews on scene saw windows busted out of neighbors’ homes, and tree limbs down in the area. About six trees were down in one woman's backyard.

    Marshall County officials blocked off a portion of Victoria Road following the suspected tornado.

    One homeowner told FOX13 she and her three children hid in the bathtub while the possible tornado blew across their neighborhood.

