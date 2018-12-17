0 Tremaine Wilbourn given additional 38 years in prison for shooting, killing MPD officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The man who was convicted of shooting and killing a Memphis police officer has been given an additional 38 years in prison in addition to the life sentence he received in November.

Tremaine Wilbourn was sentenced to the additional time for his “additional convictions of using a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, and carjacking,” according to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office.

ORIGINAL STORY: Tremaine Wilbourn sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole

Judge Lee Coffee issued the new sentence Monday, about a month after Wilbourn was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Previous related content below:

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

BOLTON FAMILY DOESN'T ACCEPT LIFE IN PRISON

The jury found Tremaine Wilbourn murder trial came back with a unanimous guilty verdict.

After four days of testimony and just two hours of deliberation Sunday, the jury found Wilbourn guilty of 1st-degree murder, carjacking, possession of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous offense and felon in possession of a firearm.

Wilbourn was without emotion as the verdict was read.

Then a bombshell of sorts as Wilbourn accepted a state proposed a sentencing deal, accepting life in prison without the possibility of parole.

But in a turn, the family of Officer Sean Bolton rejected that proposal.

Later after the sentencing hearing began is when Officer Sean Bolton’s brother Brian for the first time gave emotional testimony about his brother and the aftermath of his death

Bolton told the court that “I try to be constantly aware of my surroundings of threats that are around me in restaurants with my wife. I like to sit facing the door, so I can see people coming in and out because I don’t want somebody to get up behind me causing harm to me or my wife. “

The state also brought to the stand a Memphis police officer who was friends with Bolton, and a parole officer who testified to Wilbourn’s gang activity and acts of violence.

The state rested tonight, and the defense will conclude the sentencing hearing this morning.

TREMAINE WILBOURN IS FOUND GUILTY

After a week of courtroom testimony, the jury in the Tremaine Wilbourn came to a quick decision during deliberations.

The man accused of killing Memphis Police Department Officer Sean Bolton was found guilty on four counts. They are listed below:

First-degree murder

Carjacking

Possession of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous offense

Felon in possession of a firearm.

Wilbourn accepted a proposal of “life in prison without the possibility of parole."

BREAKING: Wilbourn accepted that proposal of “life in prison without the possibility of parole”. pic.twitter.com/H1GHOIlW9J — SCOTT MADAUS (@scottmadaus) November 4, 2018



Background information on the case

Officer Sean Bolton was killed in the line of duty back in August 2015. Tremaine Wilbourn is the Memphis man accused of shooting him.

Investigators were called to the 4800 block of Summerlane Ave. in Parkway Village.

Police say Wilbourn and another man were sitting in a vehicle when the suspect shot the officer as he was approaching the car.

Wilbourn then ran from the scene and carjacked a man at gunpoint. Two days later, he turned himself into MPD.

He was given a $10 million bond.

Wilbourn also pleads guilty to federal charged in 2017. He was sentenced to more than 27 years in prison for federal weapons and carjacking charges connected to the Bolton murder.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.