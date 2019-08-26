Trial begins for pastor accused of dozens of sex crimes involving children

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. - The trial for a former Tipton County youth pastor accused of sexually abusing multiple minors is set to begin today.
Ronnie Gorton was arrested in 2016.
Gorton was a youth pastor at the Awakening Church. Sources told FOX13 back in 2016 that is where Gorton made contact with several of his victims.
He was indicted by a grand jury on 47 counts. They are Sexual Exploitation of a Minor (2 counts), Contributing to Delinquency of a Minor (2 counts), Furnishing Alcohol to Minors (2 counts), Child Protection Act (2 counts), Aggravated Sexual Battery (5 Counts), Sexual Battery by an Authority Figure (17 Counts), Statutory Rape by an Authority Figure (16 Counts), Rape
One of Gorton's alleged victims was under 13 years old.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
The investigation began after one victim came forward to Atoka police in January and said he was sexually assaulted multiple times by Gorton. After that report, a friend called police and said Gorton was suicidal and preparing to kill himself.
FOX13 is covering the trial from all angles. Check back online and on-air for the latest developments.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}