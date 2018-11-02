0 Trial continues today for man accused of shooting, killing MPD officer

The trial for a man accused of shooting and killing a Memphis Police officer in the line of duty will continue today.

Tremaine Wilbourn is accused of shooting Officer Sean Bolton in 2015.

During Day 4 of the trial, the state called more witnesses who heard the fatal shots.

One witness saw a scuffle and the fatal shooting happen.

That witness said after the suspect ran he went to check on the officer, who was holding his own face after being shot.

For a full recap of the previous day in court, click here.

FOX13 is live from the courtroom with a video feed and Twitter updates as the case unfolds.

Continue scrolling to view the livestream, and read the tweets at the bottom of the story.

LIVESTREAM FROM THE COURTROOM. SCROLL TO BOTTOM OF STORY FOR LIVE TWEETS FROM THE COURTROOM.

Background information on the case

Officer Sean Bolton was killed in the line of duty back in August 2015. Tremaine Wilbourn is the Memphis man accused of shooting him.

Investigators were called to the 4800 block of Summerlane Ave. in Parkway Village.

Police say Wilbourn and another man were sitting in a vehicle when the suspect shot the officer as he was approaching the car.

Wilbourn then ran from the scene and carjacked a man at gunpoint. Two days later, he turned himself into MPD.

He was given a $10 million bond.

Wilbourn also pleads guilty to federal charged in 2017. He was sentenced to more than 27 years in prison for federal weapons and carjacking charges connected to the Bolton murder.

LIVE TWEETS FROM THE COURTROOM:





© 2018 Cox Media Group.