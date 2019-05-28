0 Trial location won't be moved for Lorenzen Wright murder trial

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The two people charged in the murder of NBA star Lorenzen Wright were back in front of a judge this morning.

Sherra Wright and Billy Turner are accused of killing Lorenzen Wright. The trial for the murder charge is slated to begin September 16, 2019.

When Wright walked in the courtroom today, she could be seen with what appeared to be a black eye. FOX13 reached out to Shelby County Sheriff's Department who said she was not involved in any incidents in the jail, and that it appeared to just be a discoloration of the skin.

For information on the background of the case is available below

Last time they appeared in court, Juni Ganguli, Sherra Wright's attorney, filed a stack of motions related to the case.

Motions were filed for:

Suppress communications from the wiretap of Sherra’s phone – meaning calls from Sherra’s cellphone

Change the venue of the trial or get jurors from outside of the Memphis area, more specifically Davidson County

Notice of intent by the state to use evidence – meaning which calls state (prosecutors) are going to use during the trial

A juror questionnaire

This morning, we learned the defense attorneys have withdrawn the request for the trial to have a change of venue.

According to Sherra Wright's attorneys, they withdrew the change of venue request because they had to prove every county between Shelby County and Davidson County, which is located in middle Tennessee, was unable to provide an unbiased jury.

The defense did not believe that the burden was something that they would be able to prove.

While addressing the media, Juni Ganguli told FOX13 he continues to fear the toxicity of the comments on social media directed at Sherra Wright.

In regards to the motion for the suppression of a recording, it has been held due to a witness being out of town.

The two will head back into the courtroom on May 30 for another hearing on the motion.

FOX13 will have a crew inside and outside the courtroom to bring you the latest information real-time on-air and online.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Lorenzen Wright was last seen alive on July 18, 2010 when he left the home of Sherra Wright. The next day, police received a phone call from his cell phone, but it was interrupted by gunfire, according to Shelby County District Attorney's Office.

BACKGROUND INFO ON THE CASE

Judge Lee Coffee said he hopes the trial be concluded by the end of the year. Previously in court, he expressed gratitude for the patience shown by Deborah Marion, who is Lorenzen's mother.

Marion told FOX13 she expected the mental evaluation to show Sherra was competent -- saying she did not believe the accused killer is crazy. The report did determine Sherra was mentally fit to stand trial.

Key witness details murder plot in bombshell statement

Juni Ganguli took over after Sherra’s original team of lawyers – Steve Farese, Jr. and Blake Ballin – told the judge they could no longer represent her and asked to be removed from the case. During that hearing, Sherra was wearing a red jumpsuit – which was indicative of discipline for misbehavior.

The behavior was outlined by Judge Lee Coffee during Sherra’s bond hearing in May. He said she stripped off her clothes in her celled, stuffed them in the toilet and said ‘I am going swimming y’all.’ Jail staff also accused the alleged killer of being abusive and cursing at them, along with other inmates.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts on breaking news stories like this one.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Lorenzen Wright was last seen alive on July 18, 2010 when he left the home of Sherra Wright. The next day, police received a phone call from his cell phone, but it was interrupted by gunfire, according to Shelby County District Attorney's Office.

Wright's body was later discovered on July 28, 2010 in a field near Hacks Cross and Winchester. The 34-year-old was shot multiple times.

Investigators found the alleged murder weapon in a lake near Walnut, Mississippi on November 9, 2017.

Billy Turner was arrested and charged in Wright's murder on Tuesday, December 5.

Who is Billy Turner? Suspect accused in Lorenzen Wright murder

The chain of events that led to Billy Turner's arrest

Detectives seize Turner's old car, believe it was used the night of the murder

Sherra Wright was arrested on December 15 at her home in California. She was extradited back to Memphis and charged in the murder. He is being held on a $15 million bond.

Sherra Wright in wheelchair during California court appearance

California neighbors say Sherra Wright was always on her phone

Investigators believe the duo tried to kill Lorenzen multiple times. The details were outlined by police during a news conference in December 2017. Her bond is set at $20 million.

More details regarding the alleged murder plot were revealed during Turner’s bond hearing in early May. In a statement read by prosecutors, Sherra’s cousin Jimmy Martin provided step-by-step details for how the killing allegedly unfolded.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.