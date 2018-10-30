0 Trick-or-treating changes: When Halloween festivities are being held around Memphis

Some Mid-South neighborhoods are seeking alternatives since Halloween might be threatened by rainy weather.

Mayor Darren Musselwhite with Southaven, Mississippi is trying to move trick-or-treating to Tuesday(10/30) night.

For Hernando, several subdivisions are moving Halloween to Tuesday night instead of Wednesday, according to the Hernando Main Street Chamber of Commerce.

Here's a list of the subdivisions -

Creekside

Edgewater

Forest Meadows

Forked Creek Estates

Fountain Gate

Grove Park Estates

Ivy Manor

Lakes of Cedar Grove

Lees Summit

Laurelwood

Magnolia Drive

Magnolia Manor

Morrowcrest

Notting Hill

Pecan Estates

Robertson Square

St. Ives

Vaiden Ridge

Winningham Estates

Olive Branch plans to host an alternative at on the east side of City Hall.

Candy will be distributed to trick-or-treaters under a covering while remaining in their vehicle.

In Horn Lake, the University of Memphis - DeSoto plans to host a 'Spooktacular' at the DeSoto Center.

The family-friendly event is free and open to the public.

However, Germantown released a statement to Twitter saying, "the City of Germantown does not regulate a trick-or-treating schedule."

They also listed various Halloween tips to keep children safe for Halloween.

As a reminder, the City of Germantown does not regulate a trick-or-treating schedule. October 31 is the traditional date of Halloween and will be observed on this date. Commonly, residents who leave their porch lights on are considered “open for business” for trick-or-treaters. pic.twitter.com/CTq5nk5MqL — City of Germantown (@germantowntenn) October 29, 2018

Bartlett also doesn't plan on changing the date to celebrate Halloween.

"Halloween is not a City of Bartlett holiday and does not designate a day for trick-or-treating," according to the City of Bartlett Facebook page.

