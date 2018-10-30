  • Trick-or-treating changes: When Halloween festivities are being held around Memphis

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    Some Mid-South neighborhoods are seeking alternatives since Halloween might be threatened by rainy weather.

    Mayor Darren Musselwhite with Southaven, Mississippi is trying to move trick-or-treating to Tuesday(10/30) night. 

    For Hernando, several subdivisions are moving Halloween to Tuesday night instead of Wednesday, according to the Hernando Main Street Chamber of Commerce.

    Here's a list of the subdivisions - 

    • Creekside 
    • Edgewater 
    • Forest Meadows
    • Forked Creek Estates 
    • Fountain Gate
    • Grove Park Estates
    • Ivy Manor
    • Lakes of Cedar Grove
    • Lees Summit
    • Laurelwood
    • Magnolia Drive
    • Magnolia Manor
    • Morrowcrest
    • Notting Hill
    • Pecan Estates
    • Robertson Square
    • St. Ives
    • Vaiden Ridge
    • Winningham Estates

    Olive Branch plans to host an alternative at on the east side of City Hall.

    Candy will be distributed to trick-or-treaters under a covering while remaining in their vehicle.

     

    In Horn Lake, the University of Memphis - DeSoto plans to host a 'Spooktacular' at the DeSoto Center.

    The family-friendly event is free and open to the public. 

    For more information, click here.

    However, Germantown released a statement to Twitter saying, "the City of Germantown does not regulate a trick-or-treating schedule."

    They also listed various Halloween tips to keep children safe for Halloween.

    Bartlett also doesn't plan on changing the date to celebrate Halloween.

    "Halloween is not a City of Bartlett holiday and does not designate a day for trick-or-treating," according to the City of Bartlett Facebook page.

     

    FOX13 will update this page with Halloween alternatives as soon as they are available. 

