Trio arrested after breaking into cars in DeSoto County, trying to run from police

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. - Three suspects accused of breaking into cars in Olive Branch were arrested after trying to run away from police.
In the early morning hours of April 18, police were patrolling subdivisions due to recent vehicle burglaries in the area. While near Stateline Road and Hickory Drive, officers noticed suspicious activity involving an unoccupied, parked vehicle.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
As officers approached the car, three suspects ran south on Hickory Drive. They were eventually caught and taken into custody.
Police said the investigation revealed several cars in the area had been burglarized, and property from those crimes was found.
The suspects arrested are:
- Javair Jacques Anderson, 21 of Memphis
- Joshua Randle, 20 of Olive Branch
- Frank James Hawkins, 23 of Memphis
Randle was arrested in connection to a shootout on the Christian Brothers University campus in March. Police said three men tried to rob him. During that incident, Randle was classified as a victim but was arrested because he had a stolen gun.
Anderson’s bond was set at $300,000. Hawkins and Randle were both given $250,000 bonds.
Police said the investigation is still ongoing, and they believe it may reveal these suspects are responsible for up to 50 reported vehicle burglaries in Olive Branch.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}