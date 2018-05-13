  • Trolley, Party Bike involved in crash in Downtown Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The MATA Trolley's have only been back and running for a few weeks, but they are back in the news again for the wrong reasons. 

    According to MPD, they responded to a crash at S. Main and Gayoso around 4:36 p.m. When officers arrived to the scene they found it, it involved a MATA Trolley and a Party Bike. 

    The driver of the trolley was transported to Regional One in non-critical condition. 

    The driver of the Party Bike was cited for the crash.

