Trolley, Party Bike involved in crash in Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The MATA Trolley's have only been back and running for a few weeks, but they are back in the news again for the wrong reasons.
According to MPD, they responded to a crash at S. Main and Gayoso around 4:36 p.m. When officers arrived to the scene they found it, it involved a MATA Trolley and a Party Bike.
The driver of the trolley was transported to Regional One in non-critical condition.
The driver of the Party Bike was cited for the crash.
We are working to learn more info. Check back for updates.
