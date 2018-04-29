  • Trooper injured after errant driver smashes into vehicle

    By: Courtney Mickens

    TENNESSEE - One Tennessee trooper is thankful to be alive after a horrific accident Saturday afternoon.

    The THP said a trooper was struck by a driver who violated the 'move over law.'

    According to the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, this law is also known as the "Failure to Yield Emergency Vehicles Law."

    This law requires drivers, "to move over into the adjacent lane of traffic, when safe to do so, or alternatively to slow down for emergency vehicle(s)."

    Investigators said the trooper is expected to be ok.

    The trooper collided with a Ford Explorer.

