0 Tropical Storm Gordon: A timeline of what to expect in the Mid-South

Tropical Storm Gordon continues its track through the warm Gulf waters towards the coast of Mississippi and Alabama.

The storm is expected to make landfall tonight near the mouth of the Mississippi River. It’s possible to see it strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane before landfall.

Heavy rainfall will be the primary threat with this storm, along with storm surge and strong winds for our friends along the coast.

It will follow a path moving northwest across Mississippi into southern Arkansas downgrading to a tropical depression as it travels inland.

The main track looks to stay southwest of the Mid-South, but impacts will still be felt locally.

Heavy rain and flash flooding will be possible for areas in Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana and Arkansas.

In the Mid-South, we’ll wakeup to increasing cloud cover Wednesday morning with outer rain bands from the tropical system arriving by noon.

Scattered showers and storms will then be the forecast through Thursday evening.

These rain bands have the potential of dropping rainfall amounts close to three inches in our southern Ark. and Miss. counties.

Most in the Mid-South should see rainfall totals under one inch. The greatest risk of flash flooding will be in these southern counties on Wednesday and Thursday.

We also can’t rule out an isolated tornado risk for Wednesday afternoon – mainly in Miss. counties.

Moisture looks to hang around once this system pulls off to the north, so increased rain chances stick around through the weekend.

