  • Tropical Storm Gordon bringing rain chances for Mid-South

    • A warm and muggy start to the morning, temperatures currently in the mid-70s.
    • Staying dry for the afternoon—but it’s going to be a scorcher; high: 93°; heat index: 100°
    • Tropical Storm Gordon is churning closer to the Gulf Coast— and is forecasted to make landfall tonight.
    • As the system moves northward, it will increase our rain chances starting tomorrow.
    • Rainfall totals are forecasted around 1 inch through Sunday.
       

