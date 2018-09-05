0 Tropical Storm Gordon: What to expect in the Mid-South and when

4 p.m. Wednesday update:

Tropical Depression Gordon continues to spread moisture north into the Mid-South. Light rain will be on and off for the next several days. Areas of heavy rain will also set up in places which could lead to some flooding into Thursday.

Through tonight, the Mid-South will be in the right front section of the storm – if you cut the storm into a cross section. This means we have an enhanced risk of seeing isolated tornadoes. The risk is low though.

The risk is a 1 on a 1-5 scale.

This will be mainly for areas south of Shelby County. Stay tuned through the evening for updates and download the FOX13 Weather app to get watches and warnings.

1 p.m. Wednesday update:

Gordon made landfall early this morning along the MS/AL coast. It has downgraded to a Tropical Depression as it slowly moves over Mississippi. The plume of moisture driving the system stretches far east of the center of the storm from north AL to the FL panhandle. The storm is expected to slow down quite a bit dumping rain on parts of Mississippi, Alabama and Arkansas today and tomorrow. This could lead to flash flooding.

For us in the Mid-South, increased clouds and scattered showers remain the highest impact today. Models are trending toward a more wet Thursday. This could lead to minor flooding in our southern AR and MS counties. Most of us are still expected to see rainfall totals under 1 inch with some close to 3.

These will be the folks to get under these rain bands that drop water in the same place. We also can’t rule out an isolated strong cell with heavy rain, gusty winds and an isolated tornado.

Monitor updates through tonight and tomorrow closely. Have the umbrella handy, too!

Original story:

Tropical Storm Gordon continues its track through the warm Gulf waters towards the coast of Mississippi and Alabama.

The storm is expected to make landfall tonight near the mouth of the Mississippi River. It’s possible to see it strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane before landfall.

Heavy rainfall will be the primary threat with this storm, along with storm surge and strong winds for our friends along the coast.

It will follow a path moving northwest across Mississippi into southern Arkansas downgrading to a tropical depression as it travels inland.

The main track looks to stay southwest of the Mid-South, but impacts will still be felt locally.

Heavy rain and flash flooding will be possible for areas in Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana and Arkansas.

In the Mid-South, we’ll wakeup to increasing cloud cover Wednesday morning with outer rain bands from the tropical system arriving by noon.

Scattered showers and storms will then be the forecast through Thursday evening.

These rain bands have the potential of dropping rainfall amounts close to three inches in our southern Ark. and Miss. counties.

Most in the Mid-South should see rainfall totals under one inch. The greatest risk of flash flooding will be in these southern counties on Wednesday and Thursday.

We also can’t rule out an isolated tornado risk for Wednesday afternoon – mainly in Miss. counties.

Moisture looks to hang around once this system pulls off to the north, so increased rain chances stick around through the weekend.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

