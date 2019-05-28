Troubled Bartlett cemetery reopens years after state shut it down for several violations

BARTLETT, Tenn. - A troubled Bartlett cemetery opened its doors to the public for the first time years after its closing.
Dozens of loved ones made their way to the Galilee Cemetery Monday for the first time since the state took over in 2014.
“It’s kind of heartbreaking when you can’t visit your relatives’ graves, so we’re thankful they just got to this point. Where we can come out and clean it up,” said Queen Cowley, who father is buried there.
Hours after Galilee opened its doors on Memorial Day, Cowley, Nancy Edwards and Betty Griffin got out their buckets and cleaned their loved ones’ headstones.
At that cemetery lie 20 members of their family.
“Literally, our whole family is out here,” Cowley said.
A representative with the cemetery said there will be no more burials there, despite opening this week.
In 2014, state officials discovered several violations, including multiple caskets buried in the same plot. Since then, the state has spent about $300,000 leveling sod and trying to improve conditions.
The cemetery will only be open on weekends and on holidays, officials said.
