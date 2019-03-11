0 Troubled Memphis motel allowed to reopen after agreeing to address security, safety issues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A troubled motel in Memphis is being allowed to reopen after its owners agreed to address security and other safety issues on the property.

The Governor’s Inn & Suites on Mt. Moriah Road near American Way was closed in February as a public nuisance after a long history of criminal activity.

RELATED: Memphis hotel closed for second time since 2014, declared public nuisance by police

From November 2016 to September 2018, Memphis police responded to the motel 338 times and took 61 police reports.

Some of the incidents reported involved robberies, rape, prostitution, aggravated assaults, drug sales/possession, drug overdose deaths, armed parties, suspicious persons, and multiple complaints of theft.

In February 2019, the Memphis Fire Department found multiple fire code violations and life-safety hazards.

In a memorandum with Memphis and the state of Tennessee, owners Jianping Zhu and Tianlai Hu agreed to do the following:

Address all fire and health code violations

Give police access to all common areas of the inn at all times

Install operable surveillance cameras to monitor the entire premises (with police access)

Require photo ID of any guest

Maintain detailed records of all rentals

Repair worn fencing on the property

Not knowingly rent rooms to “anyone previously convicted of crimes arising out of arrests” at the motel

According to a release from the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, officials can immediately apply to close the motel again if any condition of the agreement is violated.

RELATED: Man desperate for justice two years since brother murdered inside Memphis hotel

The owners will meet in 45 days with members of the DA’s office and city attorneys to evaluate compliance and negotiate dismissal of the matter.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Background info:

In 2017, a Memphis man was shot and killed inside the hotel. Two people were arrested, but later released due to lack of prosecution.

The victim’s family is still searching for answers in that cold case two years later.

During the period between March 2017 and September 2018, MPD said officers arrested approximately 20 people involved in criminal activity on or near the property.

At least eight of those people had active warrants for their arrest.

On Jan. 24, 2019, police concluded their investigation into the property and submitted their findings to the Shelby County Attorney General’s Office. Officials then declared the hotel to be a public nuisance.

This was the second time the Governor’s Inn has been closed under similar circumstances, according to investigators.

In May 2014, the attorney general’s office, MPD, and the West Tennessee Violent Crime & Drug Task Force shut down the hotel due to “complaints of robberies, drug sells, aggravated assaults, and thefts.”

© 2019 Cox Media Group.