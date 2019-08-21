MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A well-known Memphis restaurant is getting overhauled with a new name and a new owner.
In November, Catfish Cabin will re-open as "Bell's Catfish and Soul Food."
The restaurant first opened in Whitehaven in 1971. For years, the popular eatery served customers from all over the city.
But it has seen its share of problems.
Earlier this year the restaurant was featured on Gordon Ramsay's "24 Hours to Hell and Back." The show exposed unclean conditions and problems with employees.
Bevis Bell is the restaurant's new owner. He told FOX13 he plans on adding new food to the menu including turkey necks, fried pork chops and other soul food staples.
He also said he plans on adding a stage for live music and karaoke.
Bell said his main focus will be keeping the place clean, so people will continue to show up.
A soft opening is planned for Sept. 8 from 8 p.m. to midnight.
