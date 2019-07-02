0 Troubled neighborhoods in Memphis can apply for SkyCop camera giveaway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - You’ve heard it before. Memphians in some of our most troubled neighborhoods are pushing for SkyCop cameras – but they can’t raise the money to purchase them.

One councilwoman said she felt obligated to help, so she’s doing something about it.

FOX13 spoke with Councilwoman Patrice Robinson about her SkyCop giveaway.

In order to qualify – you have to live in Whitehaven.

Second, don’t even think about applying unless you’re prepared to put in the work in making your neighborhood a safer place.

“I have been looking at the number every night. We hear from your stations about more murders. It’s time for us to take a stand as a community,” said Councilwoman Robinson.

FOX13 spoke with the councilwoman on Tuesday after the hearing on public safety.

Ironically, it’s public safety that brought us here.

She announced the Sky Cop camera giveaway for people in District 4.

“I took a shot just trying to revitalize the community, develop a better relationship with police, and for our neighbors to say, ‘to anyone who wants to try to perpetuate our community, we’re not going to take it.”

If you want a Sky Cop camera on your street, you’re going to have to prove you’re willing to make the area a better place.

The neighborhood watch association must register with the city.

Take part in a neighborhood cleanup.

And invite someone from the police to speak to the community on safety issues.

We asked Councilwoman Robinson if people should have to put in this sort of effort to feel safe in their own homes.

“I can’t do this all by myself. The police department can’t do this by themselves. Our judges can’t do it by themselves. We have to – as a community – determine this is how we want to live. In a safe and peaceful community,” said the councilwoman.

Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings also gave a statement, “Patrice Robinson is a very skilled and gifted representative of City Government. I’ll definitely be there to support her. And I think you should probably ask her that.”

If communities outside Whitehaven want to apply for SkyCop cameras, there are grants available. But again – you’re going to have to be willing to put in the work.

All materials must be turned in for this giveaway by August 23.

