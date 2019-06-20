Truancy prevention program to give free bicycles to Shelby County students with perfect attendance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Over 300 students with perfect attendance have the chance to receive free bikes and helmets through the ‘Every Day in School Program,’ which was created by the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office.
Students who are being rewarded are from 29 of the 30 Shelby County Schools that participate in the program.
The sixth-annual bike presentation will take place at the Pipkin Building on Tiger Lane, near the Liberty Bowl Stadium.
The event starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 22.
Students must bring their perfect attendance school certificates and the congratulatory letters sent from Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich.
According to officials, the ‘Every DAy in School’ program was created to identify at-risk students with multiple unexcused absences and to help students, parents and faculty to decrease truancy rates.
Data shows truancy rates have declined at the participating schools since 2006, which is the year the program began with three schools.
In the program, truant students are paired with trained mentors who work with them and stress the importance of daily school attendance.
The mentors with the students for at least a year and the students contact them weekly.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}