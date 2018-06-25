Truck crashed on I-40 after Target burglary in Cordova, teens charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two people were taken into custody after a crash on I-40 and Germantown Parkway.
MPD told FOX13 they responded to a burglary call at Target on the 7900 block of Highway 64.
Officers noticed a black pick up truck backed up to the business' entrance. Three suspect then fled the scene in the vehicle on Germantown Parkway.
The suspects then wrecked out on Germantown Parkway and I-40. Two suspects were taken into custody, the third suspect fled the scene.
MPD later found Target's front glass door was broken out and an entry was made.
Several cash registers were damaged and cash was missing from each register, according to MPD.
Police say the suspects broke several glass cases in the electronic department and stole an unknown amount of game consoles, smart phones and televisions.
Some stolen items were recovered from the suspects' vehicle and from behind the business in a wooded area and ditch.
At the moment, two suspects have been charged with burglary. One suspect was a 15-year-old male, the other a 16-year-old female.
FOX13 cameras watched a man get put into handcuffs and led to a police car.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
