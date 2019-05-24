Truck driver injured after hit by Amtrak passenger train

BENTONIA, Miss. - A tanker truck driver was seriously injured in central Mississippi when he was hit by an Amtrak passenger train while trying to cross tracks.
Yazoo County Sheriff Jacob Sheriff tells local news outlets that the crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Friday just outside Bentonia.
Hitting the truck was the southbound City of New Orleans train, which runs between Chicago and New Orleans.
The driver, 62-year-old Curtis Moore of Bolton, suffered head and leg injuries and was taken by helicopter to a Jackson hospital.
According to the Sheriff, an Amtrak employee and passenger suffered minor injuries.
The train was stopped for more than an hour.
Amtrak has not immediately responded to an email seeking comment.
