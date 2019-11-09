Truck driver involved in fatal I-40 crash identified, THP says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The name of the driver involved in Wednesday's fatal I-40 crash has been released.
Mervin Crigler, 61, was driving the tractor-trailer, according to THP
We have also learned that the State Trooper injured in the crash was 34-year-old Lejulian Roy.
Related: Tractor-trailer in crash on I-40 that killed two workers was stolen, company says
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- James Wiseman will take the court, legal battle to continue
- Alexis Crawford search: Missing Clark Atlanta student found dead; roommate named as 1 of 2 suspects
- How you can audition for Family Feud in Memphis
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
According to the preliminary crash description, Crigler was driving west on I-40 in lane 2 when he entered a construction zone.
He struck the back of a stationary equipment truck in the work zone, sending it off the road and down the embankment.
The tractor-trailer continued forward and hit the back of State Trooper, Lejulian Roy's, vehicle, causing him to strike pedestrian Justin Stafford and another truck at the scene, before hitting the guardrail and going down the embankment.
PHOTOS: TDOT contractors killed, state trooper injured during tractor trailer crash, THP says
The tractor-trailer continued moving forward after striking the other truck at the scene, exited the roadway, struck the pedestrian Jared Helton on the shoulder of the roadway, continued down the embankment and finally stopped.
Criminal charges have not been filed because this crash is still under investigation.
Drug and alcohol tests have been requested.
Related: Names released of 2 TDOT contractors killed on I-40
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}