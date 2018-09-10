Truck fire on I-240 slows down morning traffic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A vehicle fire blocked traffic on I-240 near Getwell.
Drivers in the area say heavy flames were spotted on the interstate.
TDOT cameras show traffic moving slowly in the area.
MFD crews are currently responding to the scene.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
This is a developing story, stay with us on Good Morning Memphis for updates.
