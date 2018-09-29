Truck possibly connected to city leader's murder was stolen from Memphis home, owner says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Phil Trenary was shot and killed Thursday night in Downtown Memphis, and we know the description of the vehicle that police connected to the shooting.
Police said the white Ford F-150 was driven by the suspected shooter Thursday night.
ORIGINAL STORY: Prominent city leader shot and killed in Downtown Memphis
A vehicle matching that description was involved in a police chase and major crash in South Memphis Friday, and it turned out to be stolen.
FOX13 obtained the police report showing that truck was reported stolen just five days ago from the Overton Square area.
The owner of the truck spoke with FOX13 about the nightmare of a situation having his vehicle stolen has turned out to be.
“It is nuts, it’s crazy,” said Jarred Evans. “I am sorry for the victim’s family.”
Evans said MPD contacted him Thursday about his stolen truck.
Evans said he parked his truck outside his home Sunday night, and woke up Monday morning to find it was gone.
There was no surveillance video of the theft to help officers, but the police report did say the truck was a 2016 white Ford F-150 goldline model with four doors.
That matched the description of the vehicle involved in the crash.
