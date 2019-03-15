Truck that slammed into building smelled of alcohol, tow truck driver says

A driver was nowhere to be seen after crashing a truck into the side of a building, police say.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- No charges filed against West Memphis police officers who shot, killed 2 people following chase
- New Zealand shootings: Multiple people feared dead after attacks at mosques
- Local OB-GYN indicted, accused of sexually assaulting patients
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
The vehicle was found on the 1200 block of Getwell Road early on Friday morning.
When officers arrived, the truck was abandoned, however, the inside smelled like alcohol, the tow truck driver told FOX13.
The truck has been removed from the scene, but a massive hole and shattered glass are still scattered about.
This is an abandoned part of the building.
FOX13 is working to learn more information about the crash, LIVE on Good Morning Memphis.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}