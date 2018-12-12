0 Trucker fighting charges after violent arrest while trying to pick up delivery in Mississippi

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. - A truck driver who was picking up a delivery and seen on camera being taken down and detained by security guards in Olive Branch is demanding answers.

The incident happened on Sept. 11, but he's still facing charges of assault and interfering with a business.

“I said, ‘look it’s a comfort thing and you’re just going to have to deal with it,’” said Clinton Kirker. “He said if we can’t follow the rules then we need to leave. My wife and I said we’re ready to leave. So, I said we’ll leave.”

Surveillance video captured the moment Paragon security guards detained Clinton and Shannon Kirker outside the Metro Foods distribution center in Olive Branch.

Clinton Kirker said they were there to make a pickup for their truck on Sept. 11.

“The guard stepped in front of me as I was going to the truck and I said move so I can leave,” he said.

Both the Kirkers and Olive Branch police said the situation escalated after Kirker refused to take his hands out of his pockets.

Police records said the guard mentioned it as part of Paragon Security's “search policy.”

“I said give me my license back and we’ll leave. He said we’re not done with them leave. I said i’m leaving,” Kirker said.

Shortly after, more than six security guards detained the couple. Kirker was taken to jail, charged with interfering a business and assault.

His wife was not charged.

“I don’t believe the charges should’ve been filed against me,” Kirker said.

He argues that he should've been allowed to leave after refusing to follow search protocol.

FOX13 reached out to Paragon Security and Metro Foods to see if they were aware of the incident. We are still working to hear back.

Kirker is fighting his charges and is due back in court Thursday.

