0 Trucking company to expand to Whitehaven, set to open this fall and provide 26 new jobs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Power Transport is moving its new headquarters to Whitehaven.

The trucking company will invest more than $2.5 million in new capital investment and create 26 new jobs.

Power Transport broke ground at its new headquarters along Director Row Thursday morning, which includes 40,000 sq. ft. in office space.

The transportation and logistics company already have a presence in Memphis and now it will expand those operations to Whitehaven.

“Not only the tax dollars and all that will help this community but having as many drivers and carriers and employees coming through here, we’re open 24/7 so eating places, filling up their gas tanks,” said Tony Maranise, CEO of Power Transport.

Power Transport received an eight-year PILOT grant, with the promise of creating 26 new jobs with salaries close to $63,000.

In a recent contract for Graceland expansion, Elvis Presley Enterprises said Whitehaven residents would have priority of those openings.

A similar clause is not in this deal. Marianise said some of these new openings are for truck drivers which required certain certifications.

“You have to have years of experience to be able to get insured, you have to be DOT qualified,” he said. “If we can find people from Whitehaven that qualify with the restrictions that we have and we can hire those people that’s a double bonus.”

He said this move was also motivated by location.

“We’re a minute or two from the interstate, centrally located to our customers and right in the middle of the rail yard and container yard with our supplies and vendors within minutes of us,” Marianise said.

He said they hope to finish construction by this summer and open by the fall.

