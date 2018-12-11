0 Trump administration scaling back restrictions on school lunch programs

The Trump administration is scaling back restrictions on school lunch programs aimed at making them healthier for students.

Hungry kids are unproductive kids, so serving options kids want to eat with their lunch is certainly important. But making them tastier also makes them less healthy, which overall can also affect productivity.

It's a Catch-22 currently troubling parents and those who work in children's nutrition.

In a time of deregulation by the Trump administration, healthy lunch requirements are the latest topic to be scaled back.

On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced it will require only half of grains served in school lunches to be whole grain. A drastic change from the current Obama-era policy requiring all grains to be whole.

"Food fuels our brains and it fuels our bodies. Our whole grains provide a good source of energy, which helps kids move and learn to their fullest potential,” said Danielle Watson, a Dietician at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital.

She said whole grains provide kids with energy, while others lack that nourishment.

"When we're not properly nourished, we don't often behave the way that we should, we often aren't learning to our fullest potential. So, a lot of teachers will see behavior problems,” Watson said. “You see tired children at school when we're not properly nourished."

Another change is goals to limit sodium intake will be relaxed. Those goals were put in place under Michelle Obama's "Let's Move" campaign to get kids healthy and active.

"Not watching the sodium intake could have long-term health implications for children as they get older,” Watson said.

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said kids aren't eating the healthy options and the food is wasted. Others are blaming partisan politics.

According to the CDC, nearly one in five school age kids in the U.S. are obese.

Thirty million U.S. children rely on the federal school lunch program, which in many cases is the only healthy meal they get all day.

"I think the school lunch program is the perfect opportunity to be sure our children are properly nourished,” Watson said.

Schools are not required to ease those restrictions. The American Heart Association is urging them to "Stay the course."

Shelby County Schools told FOX13 they have no plans to change menus based on the announcement.

