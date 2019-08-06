0 Trump calling for 'red flag' laws in wake of mass shootings in U.S.

In response to calls for action in the wake of the mass shootings this weekend in Ohio and Texas, the president is calling for one gun control measure that has been adopted in 17 states.

"We must make sure that those judged to pose a grave risk to public safety do not have access to firearms, and that if they do, those firearms can be taken through rapid due process. That is why I have called for red flag laws," said President Donald Trump.

The so-called ‘red flag' laws allow guns to be seized from people deemed a risk to others or to themselves.

In El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio – two cities 1,500 miles a part – are communities suffering after mass murders hours apart.

Country-wide, there have been more than 280 mass shootings this year, according to Mass Shooting Tracker, which is a crowd-sourced database.

That data includes 17 mass shootings in the Mid-South, including last week's shooting at Southaven Walmart that left two injured and two dead, and this past weekend's shooting in Memphis on East Shelby Drive that hurt three and killed one.

According to The Trace, a nonprofit news organization that reports on gun violence, 17 states have passed ‘red flag' laws.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

But there are no such laws or active bills in Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee. An Arkansas bill failed in the Senate last year and was instead recommended for a study.

There were no bills in Mississippi last year.

Tennessee lawmakers offered a House and Senate version of a ‘red flag' bill last session, but both were assigned to subcommittees and were never voted on.

FOX13 reached out to all three of our governors for their positions: Ark. Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R), Miss. Gov. Phil Bryant (R) and Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee (R).

None have responded to our requests.

Hutchinson did respond to comment last year after an investigation by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette into gun deaths in Arkansas.

Hutchinson said he was open to a ‘red flag' law.

At the time, he was amid a re-election campaign. But according to published reports, he did not offer a direct stance on this year's bill.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.