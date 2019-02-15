Trump declaring national emergency to get border wall could face legal push-back, expert says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - There are questions about whether the president can declare a national emergency to get his border wall.
University of Memphis law professor Steven Mulroy said the president’s national emergency declaration would set off a chain reaction of court challenges and reviews.
He said under the National Emergencies Act, there have been a few declarations to address specific crises like a disease outbreak or terrorist attack.
“Those statutes require that there be a genuine emergency and of the type that would require military response to defend national security or something of that nature,” Mulroy said.
But Mulroy said President Donald Trump’s push to declare a national emergency to ensure border control would be a first in history.
“If Congress specifically rejects a budgetary item, then the president can’t use his emergency powers to do that very item,” he said. “Constructing a wall in the United States is not a national security issue and it’s not the type of thing that needs to be done by the military.”
Mulroy said the president's declaration would be met with legal challenges, but another response runs through Congress.
He said both houses could pass a joint resolution saying they disagree with the national emergency declaration.
“The president could veto that joint resolution and then if two thirds of both houses overrode the veto then he would no longer have any emergency powers.”
Mulroy said if this goes to litigation, this matter could be tied in the courts for months and possibly for the next year.
