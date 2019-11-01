Trump holding rally in Tupelo to support Tate Reeves

Trump will hold a rally in the northern Mississippi city of Tupelo on Friday evening to support Republican Tate Reeves, who is finishing his second term as lieutenant governor.
Reeves' opponent in Tuesday's race is Jim Hood, who is serving his fourth term as attorney general and has been elected by wide margins in his previous races.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- New details released after homeowner gets into shootout with suspects
- Everything you need to know about College GameDay coming to Memphis
- Employee accused of stealing more than $10,000 from Dollar General
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}