Trump holding rally in Tupelo to support Tate Reeves

    (AP) JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - President Donald Trump is traveling to Mississippi to try to shore up Republican support ahead of the state's toughest governor's race in nearly a generation.

    Trump will hold a rally in the northern Mississippi city of Tupelo on Friday evening to support Republican Tate Reeves, who is finishing his second term as lieutenant governor.

    Reeves' opponent in Tuesday's race is Jim Hood, who is serving his fourth term as attorney general and has been elected by wide margins in his previous races.

