Trump signs executive order to strengthen work requirement for food stamps, welfare

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An executive order signed by President Trump directs federal agencies to come up in the next 90 days with ways to add more work requirements to receive benefits like food stamps.
President Trump can only do so much thru executive order. For major changes, congress would have to act, and we expect that that process to start this week.
A new farm bill will be introduced with likely tougher work requirements including requiring some parents of older children to work if they want to receive assistance.
“We have more than 6 million open jobs across America right now. We need workers and there are too many people sitting on the sidelines on welfare,” Kristina Rasmussen, Foundation for Government Accountability.
Right now, about half of food stamp recipients do have someone in the household who is working.
Critics of the president's plan say tougher work requirements could cause families to go hungry.
“Their lack of work isn't coming from a lack of desire to work,” said Frederick Isasi, of Families USA.
The executive order doesn't just deal with food stamps. It's ordering all departments to explore work requirements that includes programs like Medicaid and housing.
