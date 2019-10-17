0 Trump supporters rally in Downtown Memphis to support the president

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Supporters of President Donald Trump are rallying around the country to show support for the president.

They're also calling for support for his fight against illegal immigration and to call for an end to the impeachment investigation against him.

Organizers of the rally said they initially planned to go to Washington to support the president but instead decided to rally here in front of the federal building in Memphis.

Nikkki Mosteller is one of the about 30 Trump supporters who came out to the rally Thursday for the president.

Many were carrying signs and chanting their support.

Mosteller said, "I came out today to support our president. I think what is happening in our country is frightening, and I am concerned about the issues that we have in front of us. The illegal immigration. I am here to support our president, and I am against the impeachment effort."

Charlotte Bergman is an organizer of the event. She said Trump should be praised for the economic impact his policies have had on the country.

Organizers told FOX13 that this rally is being held in conjunction with 50 other rallies around the country.

Rally organizers said that the turnout for the rally would have been bigger, but parking downtown to get to the federal building is tough.

Parking might have stopped several supporters from coming.

