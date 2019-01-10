0 TSA running smoothly at Memphis International Airport despite government shutdown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis International Airport told FOX13 that business is operating as usual during the government shutdown.

At 4 p.m. on Wednesday, the airport isn’t the busiest but it’s enough traffic to cause a line at TSA checkpoints.

More than 150 TSA agents work in the Memphis International Airport.

Memphis International Public Information Officer Glen Thomas told FOX13 the airport hasn’t seen any negative effect from the government shutdown.

"We are staying in touch with TSA and the FAA. We can certainly sympathize with these employees who are working hard and right now they are not getting a paycheck,” Thomas said.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

"They were thorough, they were nice and still very happy and very respectful,” said traveler Christina Dill.

TSA agents said they are scheduled to be paid this week, but that won’t happen because of the government shutdown.

A TSA agent told FOX13 off camera that they haven’t been paid since a few days after Christmas.

Travelers said they haven’t seen or experienced any problems regardless.

"I haven't experienced anything out the ordinary and I fly just about every week for work,” said traveler Seth Johnson.

Federal Aviation Administration employees are also being affected during the government shutdown.

However, travelers said even with FAA employees also going without pay, they don’t question their safety in the air.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.