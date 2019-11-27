TSA urging travelers to check carry on bags for prohibited items

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - People showing up to TSA checkpoints with prohibited items is at an all-time high. And the numbers keep climbing. Here are a few tips to make your travel experience a lot smoother once you get to the airport.
TSA said over the last decade they have seen a spike in the number of people bringing prohibited items to security checkpoints.
At Memphis International, TSA said last year they stopped 47 people with firearms and expect to surpass that number by the of the year.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- NCAA upholds decision on Wiseman
- 9-year-old boy in critical condition after shooting in Memphis neighborhood, officers say
- 2 men, 1 woman in custody after deadly shooting at Memphis shopping center
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
Other items not allowed include liquids over 3.4 fluid ounces.
"Last year over 4200 weapons were found in carry on bags at checkpoints across the country and that number unfortunately in increasing every year. Passengers need to be aware of what they have in their possession and again double-check their bags before they come to the airport," said Kevin McCarthy, TSA.
For a list of items not allowed in your checked bag, click here for a link to the TSA website.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}