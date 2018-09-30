  • TSU player undergoes emergency surgery after head injury at college football game

    Updated:

    Hearts are heavy in Nashville, Tennessee, after an Atlanta native suffered a head injury in the second quarter during the Tennessee State vs. Vanderbilt football game Saturday afternoon.

    TSU Tigers' middle linebacker Christion Abercrombie was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center to undergo emergency surgery.

    Players from Tennessee State and Vanderbilt gathered at midfield when Saturday’s game was over to pray for the sophomore, according to the Tennessean. 

    Abercombie transferred to TSU from Illinois, according to the TSU Tigers official website. 

    He graduated from high school in 2016.

