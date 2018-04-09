Tuberculosis case confirmed on Ole Miss campus

The Mississippi Department of Health is investigating a case of tuberculosis at the University of Mississippi.
Currently, officials are working to learn who may have had contact with the patient. More than 500 people are being tested for the infection.
"Exposure to active TB disease can result in TB infection. TB infection is not contagious and has no symptoms, but can develop into active TB disease over time. A course of treatment is recommended for those with TB infection in order to prevent future TB disease. Symptoms of active TB disease include fever, weight loss, night sweats and cough.
Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Dr. Brandi Hephner LaBanc said, “The safety and well-being of our students, faculty, and staff is a top priority for the University of Mississippi. We will continue to work closely with the Mississippi State Department of Health and appreciate and trust their guidance and assistance to ensure the public health of our community.”
