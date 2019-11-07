Tuition could go up for Tennessee college students

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - College students in Tennessee are likely to see a tuition increase in the next academic school year.
Tennessee is the 16th most expensive state for college tuition in the U.S. with the average in-state tuition costing about $16,5000 and out-of-state tuition costing $20,000.
The cost for attending college or a university in the state could go up next school year.
According to the Tennessean, the Tennessee Higher Education Commission said colleges could see a tuition increase by 2%, that's about a $300 hike each year.
Mike Krause, Tennessee Higher Education Commission executive director, presented the proposed 2020-21 budget to Gov. Bill Lee on Tuesday.
For students working to make ends meet, they say they're going to feel it if tuition goes up.
Leah Bennett, a University of Memphis junior, told FOX13, "I also have a job and my mom she does pay for my tuition now. It is a lot cheaper in Memphis. I was out of state at first, but I came back home because it is a lot cheaper here, but it is still a lot of money. And if you don't have scholarships it is even worse."
Students said they're going to be watching closely if the proposed increase happens.
