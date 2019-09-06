0 Tunica County says deputies need new patrol cars

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. - Tunica County might not be getting new patrol cars anytime soon. The board of supervisors has repeatedly refused to fund the new vehicles, according to Tunica County Sheriff KC Hamp.

Hamp told FOX13, 21 patrol cars in Tunica County are unsafe to drive, so they're parked outside the administration building.

The lowest mileage on one of the unsafe cars is 130,000. The highest mileage is 253,000. The oldest car is a 2000 model and the newest is 2011.

Usually, when a patrol car is taken out of service, things of value are quietly taken off of it at the Sheriff's Department and the car taken off the county inventory.

This time, Hamp had it done intentionally in front of the county administration building to 21 patrol cars.

Hamp wouldn't go on camera, but he told us county supervisors refused to find new cars for years.

Now, he said he needs $500,000 for 18 new cars.

He also said the county gave him no budget increase.

Hamp told us the old cars put his officers at risk. Without new ones, the cars that are still running will wear out even faster because they have to be shared.

Tunica County supervisors board president James Dunn said the county is downsizing due to losses in casino revenue and everyone has to adjust.

Dunn also claimed the sheriff kept broken down cars on county insurance longer than necessary, costing extra money for the county.

Hamp said all cars were driven longer than they should have been out of necessity.

