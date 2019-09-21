0 Tunica County Sheriff's Department could be facing $500,000 shortfall

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. - The Tunica County Sheriff’s Department was looking at over $1 million being cut from their budget this year by the board of supervisors.

That could have even caused the closing of the jail, and the loss of up to 18 sheriff department administration and jailer jobs

According to board president James Dunn - that is no longer the case.

One of the big concerns according to the sheriff’s department is leaks in the roof of the jail and no money to fix it, which would call for the jail to be shut down and inmates to be moved elsewhere.

“But prayerfully, they get everything that they need to keep the great protection they have been doing around here.” Tunica County’s Rod Jones said.

Board president James Dunn told FOX13 by phone that the Tunica County Sheriff’s Department is still facing up to a $500,000 shortfall.

All the county department heads took a 5% pay cut to help boost the sheriff department’s budget.

“I think the department heads did the right thing and got more money back to them, but I still think that they are shorting them a half-million dollars. They need to come up with it from somewhere,” Ken York of Tunica County said.

Part of the $1 million that is going back into the sheriff’s department budget is coming from the arenas budget and Tunica Air Center’s budget.

“I am actually glad they are coming to some agreement but unfortunately you hate to see anybody have to take less money home to feed the families and everything,” Tunica County’s Rod Jones said.

