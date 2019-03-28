0 Tunica Cutoff's flooded waters have diminished, but its aftermath is messy for some

TUNICA, Miss. - The floodwaters have finally receded in the Tunica Cutoff, so people can now return and clean up the mess.

FOX13 spent part of the day in Tunica Cutoff, which has become a real mess for some folks.

Billy Stearnes, who has lived in the Cutoff for decades, told FOX13 that this year's flood is one of the worst that he has ever seen.

“Well it was close to 2011, I mean it didn’t get up in the houses but every thing under the houses got a quarter inch to a half inch of mud,” Stearnes Said.

Stearnes showed FOX13 where the water was still standing in his shop and the bottom floor of his house. He said he has to wait for it to go out before cleaning up.

“On clean up it will probably be another 4 or 5 days cleaning up. I am not going to set anything down until I see what that river does,” Stearnes said.

Stearnes' girlfriend Becky Cullen told FOX13 she is here to try to help him clean because it is a big job.

“I can’t believe this it is just incredible so I am trying to help him anyway I can. I know it’s just devastating to him,” Cullen said.

The concern with a lot of the folks in the Cutoff is that the river could come back up sometime this spring so a lot of people are still keeping things on high ground.

