0 Tunica residents hope proposed water park will create new business, amid casino closing

TUNICA, Miss. - There is hope tonight that Tunica County can rebound after the announcement that Resorts Casino will close this summer.

FOX13 found out that hope may lie in two long planned attractions that have not gotten off the ground yet.

County leaders told FOX13 they hope to have some good news about the proposed water park here at the old Harrah's property location in the next two weeks.

"Hopefully it will bring us a lot of business here at A1 t-shirt shop. I hope it brings us a lot of business," Xavier Walton, a Tunica business owner said.

Walton said closing rthe esorts is going to sting.

"I think it sucks because people are losing their jobs and they have families and they depend on the casino," Walton said.

Ken York, who runs B&K Bargains in Tunica County told FOX13 a lot of his business comes from the casinos and he would like to see the water park happen.

"I think it will be a good deal and that will bring a lot of folks down here," York said.

The other thing still in the works is Ashley Aire. The aire service was supposed to get off the ground and start running flights out of Tunica's airport last summer, but that never happened.

According to the airport, the service is still dealing with FAA certification.

"With the way that things are now around Tunica, I don't think that is a good idea. Because we don't have much business around here to get the air service," York said.

Tunica's airport director told FOX13 they have not had a regularly scheduled air service since 2012.

