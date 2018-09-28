0 TVA rate increase could mean higher MLGW bills each month

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Tennessee Valley Authority is increasing its whole sale rates by 1.5 percent.

That means you could see an increase in your MLGW bill starting October 1.

Put into perspective, your MLGW bill could increase by about two extra dollars a month.

Although that’s low for some, others said they can’t take another increase.

“You already got seniors deciding whether or not to pay their bills or eat,” said Deborah Armour.

Armour, 60, is living on a fixed income. She said an extra increase in her MLGW bill would make it hard to buy the medicine she depends on.

“The bills area already too high really, especially for older people and seniors so I think it would hurt the senior community more so than anybody else,” said Armour.

A spokesperson with TVA said the increase will reduce debt and help keep rates low in the future.

Some people said a few extra dollars a month isn’t a big deal.

“It’s reasonable I think,” said Muret Nazarov.

The company also anticipates a decline in demand for electricity. Some still argue that an extra fee could make it tough to keep the lights on.

“There are so many other things you have to pay for and to have to worry about whether or not you have lights, if they decide to do it right now in the winter time that’s a terrible time,” Armour said.

“It’s not such a big deal in my opinion,” Nazarov.

TVA said this will impact more than 150 of its power companies.

