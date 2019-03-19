TVA's resource plan includes more solar power

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Tennessee Valley Authority met Memphians about its 2019 Integrated Resource Plan, a guide to TVA’s energy planning decisions for the next 20 years, and the associated draft Environmental Impact Statement.
Under its current draft, TVA has outlined plans to increase solar power, but officials said new solar panels wouldn’t be online until 2023.
Homeowner Joe Ozgeovich creates and uses his own solar power at home. Ozgeovich said he was pleased to see TVA increasing this energy source, but he’s concerned the company’s plan lacks a sense of urgency.
“We've got a lot of clean energy that needs to be built up fast and we just seem to be taking it at a very low measured approach,” said Ozogeovich.
TVA officials said some of the uncertainties they're evaluating are electricity demand, market power prices and prices for natural gas, coal and solar.
As TVA’s largest customer, MLGW officials said TVA’s final plan for the next 20 years will affect Memphians directly.
“The consumer's overall bill about 80 percent of that is related to power costs so if there are savings in what we pay to TVA they certainly will go back to our customers,” said Dana Jeanes, Chief Administrative Officer at MLGW.
Since the plan won't be approved until this summer, MLGW officials said any potential cost savings are still a few years down the road.
