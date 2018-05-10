Twice-convicted sex offender convicted for raping 7-year-old girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A twice-convicted sex offender is convicted again.
This time of child rape. The jury found Darrell Roby guilty of aggravated sexual battery.
Prosecutors said he raped a 7-year-old girl multiple times starting in 2014.
Trending stories:
- Tennessee man accused of sex act with horse twice in one week
- Video: Adults join fight between students at Memphis high school
- 'Left eye' killer leaves behind trail of bodies in Mississippi
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
Roby also has another child rape case pending trial later this year.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}