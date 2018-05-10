  • Twice-convicted sex offender convicted for raping 7-year-old girl

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A twice-convicted sex offender is convicted again.

    This time of child rape. The jury found Darrell Roby guilty of aggravated sexual battery.

    Prosecutors said he raped a 7-year-old girl multiple times starting in 2014. 

    Roby also has another child rape case pending trial later this year.

