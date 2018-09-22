Two adults found dead inside Raleigh home, MFD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two people died in a house fire Friday night inside a Raleigh home.
According to the Memphis Fire Department around 9 p.m. they were dispatched to a home in the 2800 block of Haughton Place. Upon arrival on the scene, firefighters reported heavy fire visible from the two story wood-frame residential structure. 24 pieces of Fire/Rescue/EMS equipment and approximately 54 emergency response personnel ultimately responded to the call.
During interior search procedures, two elderly adults, a male and female, were found unresponsive in the entrance hallway. Both adults were pronounced deceased on the scene.
The victims’ names and ages are pending positive identification and notification of next of kin. The cause of death is pending the Shelby County Medical Examiner’s Report.
According to MFD, the fire was brought to control around 9:33 p.m and no firefighters were injured in the fire.
The origin and cause of the fire was determined to be accidental as a result of food left unattended on the stove in the kitchen.
