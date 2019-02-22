0 Two arrested after driving car off tow truck while it's getting towed, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two women are behind bars after driving a vehicle off a tow truck while it was getting towed.

Police were called to the 2900 block of Barron Ave on Thursday. The victim told officers he was driving for PB&J Wrecker Company at the time of the incident.

He was doing contracted permit checks at the Melrose Place Apartments.

MPD said he noticed a 2015 Kia Soul parked without the proper placard.

While he was pulling the Kia from the parking space, defendant Berleetha Cox, the owner of the Kia, approached the tow truck. The truck driver and Cox started talking about the drop fee, according to MPD.

Defendant Samantha Smith, Cox’s niece, got in the Kia and tried to drive the car away from the wrecker.

Smith backed the car up, while it was on the wrecker, according to MPD. That’s when the truck driver rushed to take a picture of the Kia’s VIN number.

Officers said Smith lurched the car forward to get the tow truck driver away from the car.

The tow truck driver didn’t move, so Smith hit him with the front left fender of the car, according to MPD. The driver hit the ground and Smith stopped the car before running over his left knee.

Investigators said the tow truck driver was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

The tow truck had damage on the lift structure and hydraulic system. The owner of PB&J Towing, Robert Deshields, told police it will cost about $1000 to repair the damage based on a visual inspection.

Samantha Smith has been charged with aggravated assault. Berleetha Cox has been charged with vandalism over $1000.

